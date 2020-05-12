Breaking News
Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Hyung Ngo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man police say was hiding in a woman’s home, and a dog alerted her of an intruder.

Honolulu Police are looking for Hyung Ngo.

“On January 2, 2018, at about 11:48 p.m., the complainant arrived at her home in the McCully area when she was greeted by her dog,” said Crimestoppers coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim. “The dog then began to bark loudly at a closet which was open in the guest bedroom. As the dog continued to bark at the closet, the complainant observed the closet door to slowly close. Police responded to the residence and was able to locate a male hiding in the closet. The male, who was identified as Hyung Ngo, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Ngo has 12 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 42 years old, 5’7″ inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Hyung Ngo is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

