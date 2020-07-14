Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Hamana Leong

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say broke into a Laie home.

Honolulu Police are looking for Hamana Leong.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Hawaii Crimestoppers provided details.

“On July 23, 2011, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the victim was asleep in his home in the Laie area when he heard noises coming from a downstairs bedroom,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “When he went to check on the noises, he observed an unknown male standing in the bedroom and carrying his laptop. When the victim confronted the male, the male struck the victim with a stick. The victim was able to detain the male and call for police. The male, who was identified as Hamana Leong, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.”

Leong is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He is 27 years old, 5’11” tall, weighing 207 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Hamana Leong is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.