Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Haku Brown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say robbed an Ewa Beach man at gun point at the his own home.

Honolulu police are looking for Haku Brown.

“On May 22, 2017 at about 11:25 p.m., the victim returned to his home in the Ewa Beach area after picking up money from his office,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “Upon arriving at his home, a male approached him and pointed a shotgun at him. The victim and his son was able to fight off the male and take the shotgun away from him but the male’s accomplice intervened. Both males then fled with the victim’s backpack. Police were notified and through the investigation, one of the males was identified as Haku Brown. He was later located and placed under arrest for robbery in the first degree.”

Brown is wanted for a $50,000 bench warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

Brown is 43 years old, 5’6″ tall, and he weighs about 191 pounds.

“Brown has 25 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae and Waipahu areas,” said Kim.

If you know where Haku Brown is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.