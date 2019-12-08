Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Giraud Gully

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Giraud Gully.

On June 18, 2019, the victim reported to police that she was shopping for a car at a dealership in the Windward area where she met a male. The male later offered her his assistance in looking for a car. When the victim later met with the male, at which time he sexually assaulted her. Through the investigation, the male was identified as Giraud Gully. He was later located and placed under arrest for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

He is now wanted on a $75,000 grand jury bench warrant for sex assault.

Gully has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Aiea area.

He is 51-years-old, five feer and seven inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giraud Gully is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.