Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Gilbert Chock

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Gilbert Chock.

On November 27, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the two victims were involved in an argument with a male at their Moanalua area home. As the argument escalated, the male brandished a gun at both victims and threatened to shoot them. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Gilbert Chock, under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Place to Keep Firearm.

Chock is now wanted on a $10,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Chock has 15 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 53-years-old, five-feet and eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Gilbert Chock is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.