Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Georgie Ladore Jr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man accused of threatening to kill a woman who had a temporary restraining order against him.

Honolulu police need your help locating Georgie Ladore Jr.

“On July 21, 2017 at about 9:00 p.m., the victim was at her home in the Ewa Beach area when a male whom she had a protective order against entered,” said Sgt. Chris Kim. “The male then assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her. The victim’s daughter was able to call police at which time the male fled. Police were later able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as Georgie Ladore, was subsequently placed under arrest for assault in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree.”

Ladore Jr. is now wanted on a $50,000 warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation.

“Ladore has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area,” said Kim.

He is 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and he weighs about 175 pounds.

If you know where Georgie Ladore Jr. is, call Honoulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

