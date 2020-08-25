Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Fred Aiwohi Jr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Fred Aiwohi Jr.

On March 14, 2014, at about 7:00 p.m. the victim was reading a book inside of her tent at the Waianae Boat Harbor when a male began to argue with her. As the argument escalated, the male began to punch her numerous times. The victim then went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a fractured orbital and a concussion. Police were notified and were able to locate the suspect. The male, who was later identified as Fred Aiwohi Jr., was subsequently placed under arrest for assault in the second degree.

Aiwohi Jr. Is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to appear to his hope hearing.

Aiwohi has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 50-years-old, 6’1″ tall, weighing 222 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Fred Aiwohi Jr. Is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

