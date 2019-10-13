Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Frank Wilson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Frank Wilson.

On December 14, 2018, the complainant discovered that a large amount of money had been taken from within the company’s account. Police were notified and through the investigation, the person who took the money was identified as Frank Wilson. He is now wanted on a $30,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for Computer Fraud in the First Degree and Theft in the First Degree.

Wilson is now wanted on a $30,000 grand jury bench warrant for first degree computer fraud and first degree theft.

Wilson has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

He is 34 years old, six feet 1 inches tall, weighing 315 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

If you know where Frank Wilson is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.