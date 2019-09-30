Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Fetelini Sekona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Fetelini Sekona.

On April 27, 2018 at about 4:21 pm, the victim was walking to an elevator in a building in the south king street area when the male approached her. The male then asked the woman to perform an act, and when she refused, he brandished a knife causing her to feel threatened. The victim was able to run into a nearby business and call the police. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Fetelini Sekona. He was later located and placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Sekona is wanted on a $26,000 bench warrant.

He has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 26-years-old, 6-feet tall and 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Fetelini Sekona is, call 955-8300.