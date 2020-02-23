Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Epaferoti Fano

On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man who police say robbed and threatened to stab another man in Iwilei.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On June 1st, 2017 at about 6:20 pm, the victim was walking in the Iwilei area when he was approached by a male. The male then brandished a large knife and told the victim that if he didn’t empty out his pockets that he would stab him. The victim reached into his pockets and removed a piece of tissue and 45 cents and showed it to the male. The male became angry and began to make stabbing motions at the victim, causing him to run away. The male later caught up with the victim and used a metal barricade to assault him, causing him to sustain multiple injuries. Police were notified and were later able to locate the male, later identified as Epiferoti Fano, and place him under arrest for robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree.”

Epaferoti Fano is now wanted on an $11,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sgt Chris Kim: “He has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.” He is 40-years-old, 5 Foot 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Epaferoti Fano is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.