Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Engleberth Kaheaku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Engleberth Kaheaku.

On October 8, 2017, at about 11:00 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male in her Kalihi area home. As the argument escalated, the male placed a handgun against the victim’s head and threatened to kill her in front of her one-year-old child. The victim was able to get away and notify the police. Through the investigation, the male was identified as Engleberth Kaheaku. He was later placed under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Kaheaku is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of deferral.

Kaheaku has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 27-years-old, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Engleberth Kaheaku is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.