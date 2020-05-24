Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Edward Kekahuna Jr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Edward Kekahuna Jr.

On January 2, 2019 at about 6:30 p.m., the complainant returned to her home in the Pearl City area after an outer island trip and discovered her rear sliding door open. The complainant also discovered her bedroom dresser drawers emptied out and items piled on the floor. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect has been identified as Edward Kekahuna Jr.

Kekahuna is now wanted on a $75,000 Warrant of Arrest for Burglary in the First Degree.

Kekahuna has 34 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Pearl City area.

He is 54-years-old, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Edward Kekahuna Junior is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

THE LATEST ON KHON2