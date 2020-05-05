Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Eddie Freeman III

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say violated the victim’s protective order by threatening her and burglarizing her home.

Honolulu police are looking for Eddie Freeman III.

“On February 17, 2019 at about 2:30 p.M., the victim was at her home in the Aiea area when she was involved in an argument with a male who she has a protective order against,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “As the argument escalated, the male damaged the victim’s room and threatened her with a bat. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Eddie Freeman III, under arrest for violation of protective order, burglary in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree.”

Freeman is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to appear to a hope warning hearing in January.

“Freeman has eight prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 36 years old, 5’7″ tall, weighing 149 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Eddie Freeman III is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.