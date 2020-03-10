Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Donovan Calarruda

Tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted features a man police say tried to steal items from a Target store.

On January 29th, 2019, at 4:42 p.m., an employee for the Target store saw a man conceal various items under his clothing, and then exit the store without making payment for the items. The employee attempted to stop the male outside of the store. Police identified him as Donovan Calarruda. He is under arrest for robbery in the second degree. He is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area. He is 5’5″, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Donovan is, call Crimestoppers.