Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Derek Aki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for Derek Aki.

On July 1, 2019, at about 4:00 p.m., a witness observed two males carrying items out of his neighbor’s home in the Manoa area. The witness confronted the males and notified the police and the homeowner. The homeowner arrived on the scene and informed the officers that he did not know the males and that the items they were carrying were taken from within his home. One of the males, who was identified as Derek Aki, was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree. While Aki was being placed under arrest, officers recovered a clear packet of crystal methamphetamine from his hands. Aki was then also placed under arrest for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree.

Derek Aki is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

Aki has 13 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

He is 49-years-old, six-feet tall, weighing 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Derek Aki is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.