Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Delvonn Kamaka

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Delvonn Kamaka.

On August 31, 2017, the victim reported to her school counselor that a male had sexually assaulted her. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Delvonn Kamaka. He was later located and placed under arrest for Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Delvonn Kamaka is now wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for his trial.

Kamaka has 13 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach and Honolulu areas.

He is 46 years old, six feet tall, weighing 191 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Delvonn Kamaka is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.