Hawaii’s Most Wanted: David Majors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for David Majors.

On February 4, 2000, at about 10:25 p.m., a male approached a sliding glass door to a residence in the Makakilo area and observed several juvenile females within. The male told the females that he would give them cigarettes if they performed a lewd act on him and also requested to be let in. When the females refused, the male took his clothes off and forced his way into the home. Police were notified and were able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as David Majors, was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree.

Majors is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Majors has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kapolei area.

He is 48-years-old, five-feet and nine inches tall, weighing 192 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where David Majors is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.