Hawaii’s Most Wanted: David Kmetz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted police are looking for the trolley driver charged with killing a pedestrian.

Honolulu Police are looking for David Kmetz.

“On November 15, 2018 at approximately 3:49 p.m., the victim was crossing the street in the Kakaako area when he was struck by a trolley bus subsequently killing him,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers. “Police were notified and while conducting their investigation, they observed that the driver showed signs of impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted at which time the driver failed. The driver, who was identified as David Kmetz, was subsequently placed under arrest for Negligent Homicide in the First Degree and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.”

Kmetz is wanted on a $20,000 warrant of arrest for first degree negligent homicide.

“David Kmetz has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waipahu area,” Kim said.

He is 53 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you know where David Kmetz is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.