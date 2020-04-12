Hawaii’s Most Wanted: David Kasty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for David Kasty.

On February 10, 2016, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim was feeding her children at an outreach center in the Waipahu area when an intoxicated male began to argue with her. As the argument escalated, the male stabbed the victims back with a knife and fled. Witnesses were able to chase down the male and detained him until police arrived. The male, who was identified as David Kasty, was subsequently placed under arrest for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

Kasty is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for violating the terms and conditions of probation.

Kasty has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 30-years-old, five feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where David Kasty is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.