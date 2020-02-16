Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Darren Ragmat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Darren Ragmat.

On April 30, 2007, the victim was at her home in the Waianae area when a male knocked at the door. When the victim opened the door, the male forced his way into the home. The male then tied the victim’s hands and sexually assaulted her then prevented her from escaping. The following day, a family member went to check on the victim at which time she was able to escape and call police.

The male, who was identified as Darren Ragmat, was later located and placed under arrest for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

Darren Ragmat is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Ragmat has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 53-years-old, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Darren Ragmat is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.