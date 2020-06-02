Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Danny Overturn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man police say assaulted a nurse.

Honolulu Police are looking for Danny Overturn, also known as Casey Machado.

“On December 26, 2018 at about 10:10 p.m., a registered nurse for a hospital in the Windward area was treating a male patient,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “As the nurse was assessing the patient, the patient became upset and physically assaulted the nurse causing him injuries. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Danny Overturn, under arrest for assault in the second degree.”

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

“Overturn has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua area,” said Kim.

He is 47 years old, 6′ tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Danny Overturn aka Casey Machado is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.