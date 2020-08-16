Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Christin Barcinas-Cruz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Christin Barcinas-Cruz.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

On June 21, 2019, at about 2:30 p.m. the victim observed several people smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle that was parked in front of her Haleiwa area home. The victim confronted the people and told them to leave at which time a female occupant brandished a firearm and threatened her. The female then pointed the firearm in the air and fired a single shot. Police were notified and were able to locate the vehicle and the female suspect.

The female, who was later identified as Christin Barcinas-Cruz, was subsequently placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first degree, reckless endangering in the second degree and place to keep a firearm.

She’s now wanted on a $50,000 warrant for violating the terms and conditions of probation.

Barcinas-Cruz has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu, Kahuku and Waianae areas.

She is 20-years-old, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Christin Barcinas-Cruz. is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2