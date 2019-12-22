Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Chaz Holden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for Chaz Holden.

On December 4, 2019, at about 8:20 p.m., the victim was talking to a female outside of a Waikiki area Hostel when a male approached him and told to him leave. When the victim refused, the male brandished a gun and threatened him. Police were notified and was able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as Chaz Holden, was subsequently placed under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. The victim later informed investigators that the same male had previously threatened him with a firearm on another occasion.

Holden is now wanted on a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Holden has 3 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 26-years-old, five feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Chaz Holden is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.