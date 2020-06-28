Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Chauncy Murata

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Chauncy Murata.

In September 2018, the victim had an Order for Protection against a male. On several occasions the male violated the order by showing up at the victim’s residence. The victim also discovered that the male had broken into her home and took property. When the victim confronted the male, he threatened to burn the victim’s house down while she was in it. Police were notified and was able to locate the male who was identified as Chauncy Murata. He was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree and Protective Order Violation.

Murata is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Murata has five prior conviction and is known to frequent the Kailua and Honolulu areas.

He is 22-years-old, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Chauncy Murata is call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

