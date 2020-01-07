Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Chandler McCart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Most Wanted features a woman police say burglarized a business on South King street.

Honolulu Police are looking for Chandler McCart.

“On August 6, 2018, at about 1 p.m., the complainant arrived at his business in the South King Street area and discovered that it had been broken into and various items had been taken,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers. “Police were notified and through the investigation and reviewing video surveillance footage, one of the suspect was identified as Chandler McCart. She was later located and placed under arrest for burglary in the second degree.”

McCart is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“McCart has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu areas,” said Kim.

She is 21 years old, five feet 8 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Chandler McCart is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.