Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Barney Kane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Barney Kane.

On May 11, 2011, at approximately 7:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the Aala Park area when he discovered an unresponsive male bleeding on the sidewalk.

The male was transported to an area hospital where his condition deteriorated and the pronouncement of his death was made. A witness reported to the police that they observed a male punch the victim causing him to fall backward. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Barney Kane.

He was later located and placed under arrest for Murder in the Second Degree.

Kane is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for violating the terms and conditions of probation.

Kane has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 59-years-old, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Barney Kane is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.