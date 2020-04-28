Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Anastasia Kane

On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a woman police say burglarized a Waianae home.

Honolulu Police are looking for Anastasia Kane.

“On September 10, 2015 at about 4:10 p.m., the complainants returned to their home in the Waianae area when they found their front door ajar,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “Upon checking the interior of the home, they discovered an unknown female packing various items into a suitcase. The complainant’s detained the female and notified police. The female, who was identified as Anastasia Kane, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.”

Kane is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Kane has 3 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Kim said.

She is 26 years old, 5′ tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Anastasia Kane is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.