Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Anastasia Kane

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a woman police say burglarized a Waianae home.

Honolulu Police are looking for Anastasia Kane.

“On September 10, 2015 at about 4:10 p.m., the complainants returned to their home in the Waianae area when they found their front door ajar,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “Upon checking the interior of the home, they discovered an unknown female packing various items into a suitcase. The complainant’s detained the female and notified police. The female, who was identified as Anastasia Kane, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.”

Kane is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Kane has 3 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Kim said.

She is 26 years old, 5′ tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Anastasia Kane is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

Trending Stories