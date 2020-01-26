Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Alexander Takeo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Alexander Takeo.

On September 8, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the victim was walking inside of Aala Park when he was confronted by a male who was carrying a machete. The male swung the machete at the victim causing him to sustain injuries. The male later chased the victim with the machete causing him to feel threatened. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Alexander Takeo, under arrest for Assault in the Second Degree and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Takeo is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Takeo has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 43-years-old, five feet 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Alexander Takeo is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.