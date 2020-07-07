Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Alden Almeida

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man police say was caught inside a car that wasn’t his.

Honolulu Police are looking for Alden Almeida.

“On March 2, 2020 at approximately 3:05 p.m., HPD Officers were sent to a call of a male looking into vehicles inside of a parking structure in the downtown area,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestopppers Coordinator. “Officers were able to locate a male that was sitting inside of a vehicle that did not belong to him. The owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and informed the officers that his vehicle had been searched. The male, who was identified as Alden Almeida, was subsequently placed under arrest for unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in the first degree.”

Almeida is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

“Almeida has 22 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” said Kim.

He is 42 years old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Alden Almeida is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

