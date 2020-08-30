Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Alapaki Hattori-Tutuvanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Alapaki Hattori-Tutuvanu.

On December 12, 2018, the juvenile victim reported to her school counselor that she had slept over a friend’s house in the Waipahu area when a male had sexually assaulted her. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Alapaki Hattori-Tutuvanu. He was later located and placed under arrest for three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Hattori-Tutuvanu has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae and Waipahu areas.

He is 21-years-old, six feet and two inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Alapaki Hattori-Tutuvanu is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

