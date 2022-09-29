Do you consider yourself a generous tipper? (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Oct. 1, Hawaii’s minimum wage will go up to $12 per hour. This marks the first increase since the minimum wage was set at $10.10 four years ago.

In 2024, the minimum wage will rise to $14 per hour, then to $16 per hour in 2026 and finally to $18 per hour in 2028.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The purpose of the minimum wage law is to protect the health, efficiency, and general well-being of workers,” DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said in a statement on Thursday. “The minimum wage rate is a floor designed to protect workers against unduly low pay.”

Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki told KHON2 last week that this is not the right time for another possible increase.

“It’s great for the employees who now, you know, can get whatever they decide upon it,” said Yamaki. “But the question is, can the businesses afford it?”

She said business owners cannot afford another added expense to their operations.

According to DLIR, employees customarily tipped may be paid at rates lower than the minimum wage provided the combined amount the employee receives from their employer and in tips is at least $7 more than the minimum wage.

Click here to see information on the tip credit and charts.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information on wage and hour laws, click here.