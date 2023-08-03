HONOLULU (KHON2) — When we think of hula festivals, we may tend to think of the Merrie Monarch first and foremost or the Prince Lot Hula Festival which just took place a few weeks ago.

But what about the longest running hula festival in Hawai’i?

On Sunday, July 6 comes the 82nd annual Nā Hula Festival, the longest non-competitive festival.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with the Culture Specialist from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, Samantha Sun.

How did this festival start?

“Well, this hula festival started off with our parks,” said Sun.

“We had a band of cultural specialists that would go around to all the different parks that would teach hula and Hawaiian language and ukulele, mele, all of that. This actually started off as their hō’ike [show/demonstration]. It wasn’t always here at Kapi’olani Park, but it has been around for 82 years.”

When we think of the Parks and Recreation today, we may not tend to think of Hawaiian cultural classes.

But in our history, isn’t that where a lot of Hawaiian teachers once taught?

“Yes. Actually, we have had some heavy hitters in our department,” said Sun.

“They were all instrumental in helping to keep the Hawaiian language and culture alive when it wasn’t so popular to be Hawaiian, and we are really proud of that fact that Parks has been keeping up that tradition,” explained Sun. “We still teach hula in our parks, as evidence to bring our hula festival here.”

One of the participants at this weekend’s event is a halau, and we have one of their alaka’i [leader] here, Lisa Viela.

Tell us, what is the name of your halau?

“Our halau is Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A’ala Hone,” said Viela.

And we mentioned that this is a non-competitive hula festival.

How important is it for halau such as yours that we do continue to have this side of a hula performance?

“To me, it’s great because a lot of the newbies that are starting to learn how to dance, they tend to want to be a really great hula dancer; but we look at it as cute, no matter how they do it,” said Viela.

“Even if you make a mistake, smile. They love hula. I love people that are not Hawaiian but love our culture; so, I am glad that it is still going on strong.”

This is the 82nd annual Nā Hula Festival taking place Sunday.

It is going to be at Kapi’olani Park at the Bandstand.

It will start at 9 a.m. and will go all the way to 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

And the best thing, it’s free.