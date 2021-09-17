Hawai’i’s latest COVID cluster report focuses on schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s Department of Health’s latest report zooms in on schools.

Health officials investigated a cluster of 45 students who were associated with an independent school on Kaua’i. DOH said the school reported complacency with mask wearing due to Kaua’i’s low case counts.

The school also mingled students, did not improve ventilation, or practice social distancing, says officials.

In August, health officials investigated a cluster of 26 students in a Maui public elementary school. They say, most of the students had been infected at home by family members who had been exposed during summer camps, work, or during church activities.

DOH has four essential strategies to keeping everyone safe — vaccination of eligible students and staff, staying home if sick, correct and consistent mask usage, and hand hygiene.