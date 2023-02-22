HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium is about to celebrate 47 years of history and the public is invited.

Locals can say a last goodbye to Aloha Stadium and take a tour of areas that are usually closed to the public on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Sports stadiums may come and go, but Aloha Stadium has a much deeper tie to locals.

“Whether that’s as a player, as a performer at a halftime show or maybe a high school band event or even walking across this field to get their high school diploma,” said Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews, “I think most people on Oahu have had one of those personal experiences and so that’s the reason why we thought it was important to open our doors once again and come in and have that chance to say goodbye.”

The public can visit areas that are normally off-limits starting at noon on Saturday, including the administrative corridors where 47 years of memorabilia are on display. Some of it can even be taken home.

“Whether its signs or seats or pieces of turf and so they will actually be on site on Saturday advertising that and giving people an opportunity to purchase those items,” Andrews said.

There will be live entertainment, games on the field and chances to meet University of Hawaii legends. Former wide receiver Chad Owens can not wait.

That’s what I grew up watching. And it’s like, man, that stadium, right? The Aloha Stadium was, I’m getting chicken skin. It’s something that’s just, this was the pinnacle for me,” Owens said.

“Getting the newspapers thrown on the field, the rumble in the stadium, you know, swaying back and forth, you know, it’s just, the wave! All the things that you experience as a football player here, truly special.” Chad Owens, former professional & University of Hawaii wide receiver

Owens said that folks do not often get a chance to say goodbye until it is too late, but the public can do just that on Saturday.

“Everyone’s gonna be able to come together and experience it and have that like, ‘Wow, like, I remember that. I remember, I remember that game,'” Owens said. “‘I remember watching such-and-such make that play, I remember pregame, tailgating, having fun.’ It’s historic and it’s going to be talked about for years to come and I think that’s what everyone’s going to take away.”

Tickets cost $7 per person from 12 to 4 p.m. and $10 per person from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.