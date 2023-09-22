HONOLULU (KHON2) — Enrollment status from the school year remains steady, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

HIDOE released its enrollment figures for the 2023-24 public and charter schools stating 167,649 students were enrolled. This is a 0.6% difference from the last school year when enrollment status was at 168,634.

Based on enrollment, the largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are James Campbell High, Mililani Middle and August Ahrens Elementary.

Five largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are:

High schools (grades 9-12): James Campbell High School: 2,875 enrolled Waipahu High School: 2,516 enrolled Mililani High School: 2,432 enrolled W.R. Farrington High School: 2,072 enrolled Moanalua High School: 1,933 enrolled



Middle schools (grades 6-8) and intermediate schools (grades 7-8): Mililani Middle School: 1,672 enrolled Ewa Makai Middle School: 1,253 enrolled Waipahu Intermediate School: 1,147 enrolled Maui Waena Intermediate School: 1,126 enrolled Kaimuki Middle School: 1,006 enrolled



Elementary schools: August Ahrens Elementary School: 1,153 enrolled Ewa Elementary School: 1,115 enrolled Holomua Elementary School: 1,070 enrolled Kealakehe Elementary School: 889 enrolled Keone’ula Elementary School: 862 enrolled



Largest HIDOE charter schools:

Hawaii Technology Academy: 1,605 enrolled

Kamaile Academy: 893 enrolled

Hawaii Academy of Arts and Sciences: 708 enrolled

Kihei Charter School: 676 enrolled

Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao: 626 enrolled

The five smallest HIDOE schools in the state include Ni‘ihau High and Elementary (20), Maunaloa Elementary (43), the Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (52), Kilohana Elementary (79), and Keolu Elementary (91).