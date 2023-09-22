HONOLULU (KHON2) — Enrollment status from the school year remains steady, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
HIDOE released its enrollment figures for the 2023-24 public and charter schools stating 167,649 students were enrolled. This is a 0.6% difference from the last school year when enrollment status was at 168,634.
Based on enrollment, the largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are James Campbell High, Mililani Middle and August Ahrens Elementary.
Five largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are:
- High schools (grades 9-12):
- Middle schools (grades 6-8) and intermediate schools (grades 7-8):
- Mililani Middle School: 1,672 enrolled
- Ewa Makai Middle School: 1,253 enrolled
- Waipahu Intermediate School: 1,147 enrolled
- Maui Waena Intermediate School: 1,126 enrolled
- Kaimuki Middle School: 1,006 enrolled
- Elementary schools:
- August Ahrens Elementary School: 1,153 enrolled
- Ewa Elementary School: 1,115 enrolled
- Holomua Elementary School: 1,070 enrolled
- Kealakehe Elementary School: 889 enrolled
- Keone’ula Elementary School: 862 enrolled
Largest HIDOE charter schools:
- Hawaii Technology Academy: 1,605 enrolled
- Kamaile Academy: 893 enrolled
- Hawaii Academy of Arts and Sciences: 708 enrolled
- Kihei Charter School: 676 enrolled
- Ka Waihona o ka Naʻauao: 626 enrolled
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The five smallest HIDOE schools in the state include Ni‘ihau High and Elementary (20), Maunaloa Elementary (43), the Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (52), Kilohana Elementary (79), and Keolu Elementary (91).