Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Teddy’s Bigger Burgers with a Bar

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at Teddy’s Bigger Burgers at Hale‘iwa Store Lots, which has an unique feature, a Tiki bar.

“We have got our delicious burgers made to order, like our Kanak Attack burger.” says Matt Stuka, Chief Marketing Officer. “We also have our burger & beer combos, along with our famous Tai at our Tiki bar!”

Teddy’s at Hale‘iwa Store Lots features seating indoors or on a big lanai out back.

Something new for the holidays is their Holiday gift card promo and a family pack which will feed the entire ohana.

Website: https://www.teddysbb.com/

Social Media Handles: Instagram @teddysburgers /Facebook @teddysbiggerburgers