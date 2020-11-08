Hawaii’s Ki’ilani Arruda crowned as Miss Teen USA 2020

HONOLUU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Ki’ilani Arruda has been crowned as Miss Teen USA 2020.

Arruda, of Kapa’a, beat out 50 other contestants on Nov. 7 to claim the crown. She becomes the second Hawaii representative in history to win the competition.

The event was held at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arruda won the Miss Teen Hawaii competition last November at the Hawaii Convention Center. She is a freshman at the University of Puget Sound in Washington where she is studying molecular and cellular biology.

The last person from Hawaii to win the title of Miss Teen USA was actress Kelly Hu, in 1985.

