Hawaii’s Jason Momoa portrays a revenge-seeking husband in Netflix film ‘Sweet Girl’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Jason Momoa is taking a break from playing Aquaman to play a revenge-seeking husband in a new Netflix movie.

The movie is called “Sweet Girl.”

Momoa plays a grieving father seeking revenge on a pharmaceutical company who withdrew drugs from circulation that could’ve saved his wife.

“That’s the beautiful thing with ‘Aquaman’ and having being a superhero, having been able to put in some of these environmental issues, which is stuff that’s important to me,” said Momoa. “So any time I can do something with a movie, and it has some kind of personal effect on what’s happening, I mean, that’s just another bonus, you know.”

“Sweet Girl” comes out on Netflix this Friday.