HONOLULU (KHON2) — Curbing Hawaii’s illegal fireworks problem is an issue that lawmakers are hoping to tackle by creating a task force to determine what is needed to stop the explosions.

Over $1 million would be allocated if Gov. Josh Green signs it into law and there is no guarantee anything will change.

Hawaii residents are all too familiar with the booms from illegal fireworks, and not just on New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz said agencies like police, fire and sheriffs all have their own protocols.

“They may not be working collaboratively in the short amount of time they have to react to some kind of situation,” Sen. Dela Cruz said.

The task force would be streamlined into the State’s newly-formed Department of Law Enforcement.

“The task force will determine what other resources that they’re going to need long-term,” Sen. Dela Cruz said. “They may ask for drones, they’re probably going to ask for some computer equipment, they’re going to probably be asking for communication equipment.”

Some asked — since a majority of Hawaii’s goods come via boat — does Hawaii even have to have a discussion on what resources are needed?

“I’m glad they’re trying to do something, but this has been going on for many, many years,” said Ewa Neighborhood Board chair Mitchell Tynanes. “It’s, to me, it’s enough talking!”

“It’s like a broken record that, you know, ‘We’re going to do something, we’re going to do something, we’re going to do something, and here’s another million dollars.’ They should get more officers, they should divert money to the harbors.” Mitchell Tynanes, Ewa Neighborhood Board chair

Others argued that Hawaii is not known for its quick responses.

“A lot of people say it needs to happen now, you’re right, but with anything in Hawaii, it slowly happens, it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Makiki Neighborhood Board member Sam Mitchell. “But anything is better than nothing.”

Those represented in the task force would include the Attorney General, the deputy director for Harbors, each of the county police chiefs as well as other State and federal agencies.

“Hopefully through the efforts of the task force, they can find perpetrators and make sure that they’re regulated and make sure that laws are enforced,” Sen. Dela Cruz said. “And it may or may not be enough, but we won’t know until the task force meets, discusses what their real needs are and the kind of equipment or communication tools that they’re going to need in the future.”

If Gov. Green approves, $1.25 million would be allocated to the Department of Law Enforcement illegal fireworks task force.