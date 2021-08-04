Hawaii’s hottest day of the year still to come

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a map showing “the average window for the day of the year with the highest maximum temperature” based on historical climate records.

Mid-July to Mid-August will see most of the country reaching their warmest days, though the temperatures start to drop in early August.

According to the map provided by climate.gov, central areas of Hawaii Island have already experienced their warmest day of the year. Molokai and most windward areas of all islands will not reach their warmest day until sometime between September and October.





NOAA notes that these maps pull information from the 1991-2020 U.S. Climate Normals which includes average high temperatures every day. The Administration also notes that, “Knowing the probability of high temperatures can help energy companies prepare for rising electricity demand and help farmers monitor heat-sensitive crops. They are also useful planning tools for the healthcare, construction, and tourism industries. You may even want to check the normals at your destination as part of any advance planning your next event or vacation.”

The full story can be seen on NOAA’s climate website.