Hawaii’s high cost of living hurts locals most: ‘They can’t afford the rent’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of paradise is going up around the state.

Help is available in every county but affordable options remain an issue.

“I am noticing that properties that are like less than $2,000 is getting really, really tight,” said Shannon Heaven, the immediate past president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors. “So even if you’re looking for a two bedroom unit, say anywhere from Kapolei to Mililani, it’s very difficult to find any two-bedrooms under $2,000. And you know, a few years ago we were at $1,600.”

Below are breakdowns of Oahu’s median rents, as well as other counties.

One Kapahulu renter said prices have gone up in the past few years.

“A one-bedroom I paid like $1,100, about three years ago they sold the property, now I’m renting another one-bedroom for $1,400,” said Derek Tanaka.

One Victoria Street studio is an example of what $950 a month can get renters on Oahu. There is also a one-bedroom Nuuanu Avenue listing which sits at $1,400 per month and this two-bedroom, two-bathroom Aiea unit is listed at $2,200.

Oahu’s Rent and Utility Relief program has sent over $120 million to households in need and the Office of Economic Revitalization said it is far from over.

“I’m proud to say that more people have worked really hard to move applications for over 11,000 households so quickly,” said Amy Asselbaye, Office of Economic Revitalization executive director. “But I’m also kind of sad to say there’s so many people that are still in line.”

Tanaka said the price of rent is hurting locals the most. Click the following links for information on relief programs on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island and Kauai.

“They can’t afford the rent, yeah? Even I’m struggling with it,” Tanaka said. “I’m retired, and you know, steady income, Social Security? How are you going to live on that?”