HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our energy costs in Hawaii have been through the roof since the war in Ukraine started nearly a year ago. While prices have come back to Earth on the mainland, we’re still dropping first class coin for gas.

You may have seen national stories about how gas prices are back to their normal levels across the United States, in fact, they are. The national average is two cents below what they were on January 4th, 2022. Here on the islands, they’re still much pricier.

“Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country right now in terms of gas prices. And they tend to share that dubious honor with California,” AAA spokesperson Marie Montgomery said.

On Wednesday, according to AAA, the national average was $3.26. Hawaii’s average is $5.03, looking down at California’s $4.44.

Montgomery said that even though Hawaii is higher now, the islands have been more stable and paid less on average over the last year ($5.14) than the Golden State ($5.49).

Energy prices in Hawaii skyrocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which prompted Russian oil embargoes. Before the war, Russia provided about 25-30% of Hawaii’s oil.

“The overall supply situation as far as oil worldwide is really what’s going to dictate the price in Hawaii the most because that’s about half of the cost of a gallon of gasoline. So it’s a little uncertain, but we would think that it would be less drastic than last year just because of the surprise of the Ukrainian war and inflationary pressures,” Montgomery said. “So if those trends continue to hold then maybe gas prices oil prices stay low and gas prices can follow suit.”

Of course, there are ways to save like the tried and true method of managing correct tire pressure. Check the door jamb for the correct PSI and use a pressure gauge to check. There are plenty of other ways, like these tips from AAA.

“Each time I take a trip I try to do a combination of things to make the best of the trip,” Kaimuki resident Marie Montgomery said.

Montgomery recommends taking heavy items out of your car, like golf clubs or tools.

“Gentle driving style is probably the number one thing you can do to maximize your gas mileage. I like to look at my real-time gas mileage on my odometer on my dashboard there because that really helps guide your driving and to maximize your fuel economy,” Montgomery said.