Hawaii’s gas costs inch toward record prices due to inflation, rising oil costs in the US

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the third week in a row, the state’s gas prices continue to climb. AAA Hawaii cited “inflation and higher oil prices” as the major reasons for the rise in gas costs across the country.

Oil prices are close to $100 a barrel, reported AAA Hawaii.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.44 — about a dollar more than the national average at $3.48.

While the current cost of gas has not reached the record price for several islands across the state, data from AAA Hawaii showed that they are close.

Here is a list — from highest to lowest — of the average cost of regular gas statewide as of Feb. 10:

Lihue, Kauai: $4.74 per gallon; the record price was $4.98 on May 7, 2011.

per gallon; the record price was $4.98 on May 7, 2011. Kahului, Maui: $4.58 per gallon; the record price was $4.87 on April 10, 2012.

per gallon; the record price was $4.87 on April 10, 2012. Hilo, Hawaii/Big Island: $4.44 per gallon; the record price was $4.76 on April 22, 2012.

per gallon; the record price was $4.76 on April 22, 2012. Honolulu, Oahu: $4.33 per gallon; the record price was $4.48 on May 8, 2011.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

On Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island, the average price increased three cents from the week of Jan. 30, but Maui had no change. AAA Hawaii added that on each island, the average prices are currently between 91 cents and $1.14 higher than they were on Feb. 10, 2021.