FILE – Spectators line the H1 Freeway on Oahu on New Year’s Eve to watch the fireworks, Hawaii, Dec. 31, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year’s Eve.

Officers will be on the lookout in marked cars and in plain clothes to keep folks from stopping on the shoulder.

The freeway is not for getting footage of fireworks, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“The shoulders of the freeway are only for emergencies, really. Only for emergencies,” said HDOT spokesman Jai Cunningham. “If you have a flat tire. If you have car trouble. If you run out of gas.”

Honolulu police Capt. James Slayter was a Traffic Division lieutenant in 2020 — he sent eight to 10 vehicle owners on their way after he saw them stopped along the H1.

“And, it was kind of like a cat and mouse game where we would stop one and then we saw on the opposite side of the freeway, somebody stopped there,” Slayter said.

“But it wasn’t anywhere near what it was last year. Last year it was just, it was really bad and really dangerous. You had people not only in the shoulder, they were in the lane of travel.” Capt. James Slayter, Honolulu Police Department

Emergency Medical Services responded to 23 vehicle crashes in 2021 on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day. None of the incidents were fatal, but police point out that shoulder spectators result in fewer officers for urgent calls.

“Assaults, robberies, and they’re trying to prioritize, and when there’s a call for vehicles on the side of the freeway,” Slayter said. “You’re pulling resources from everywhere.”

Officials said the rate of speed makes freeways extremely dangerous for stopped vehicles and pedestrians. Distances may seem great, but a car going 55 miles per hour covers more than 80 feet per second.

“You don’t realize, but it is the, the ground shakes! I mean it is really crazy how quickly vehicles get up on you,” Cunningham said. “It may look like a big distance, but it can happen in a snap.”

Cunningham made sure to stress the importance of not driving drunk.

“Taxi, Uber, Lyft, stay at a friends house. Whatever you need to do,” he said. “We have so many things to look forward to in this next year, and we want everyone to be safe and have a great next year, and that starts tonight, really.”

Citations for stopped vehicles on a freeway can cost over $200. KHON2 will check back with Honolulu police about how many folks will have to pay up in the New Year.