HONOULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has rescued 118 people on Haiku Stairs in the last 12 years. The popular trail, also known as Stairway to Heaven, has been a point of contention in the windward community for years.

Since 1987, the trail has been off limits, but hikers ignore warning signs, climbing over residential fences at all hours to gain access to the trailhead. Some go the back way through Moanalua, but even then, hikers can be cited and arrested when caught trespassing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Honolulu Police Department says violators may face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days imprisonment. Taxpayers are also footing the bill. Every year, the Department of Parks and Recreation provides $250,000 for special HPD units to handle trespassers.

Earlier this month, an injured hiker was rescued at the base of the trail. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down, even with the help of her hiking companion. HFD sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to respond to the emergency.

This was the only rescue so far this year. Going back to 2010, HFD saw the most rescues (22) in 2019, with more hikers needing help on the Moanalua side.

HFD provided KHON2 these statistics of Haiku Stairs rescues:

YEAR MOANALUA KANEOHE TOTAL 2010 0 1 1 2011 1 4 5 2012 5 1 6 2013 3 2 5 2014 2 4 6 2015 10 2 12 2016 9 3 12 2017 4 5 9 2018 9 6 15 2019 17 5 22 2020 5 5 10 2021 12 2 14 2022 0 1 1

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Haiku Stairs consists of over 3,900 stairs leading up to the top of the Ko’olau mountain range. The trail was originally built in the 1940s and renovated in the early 2000s.