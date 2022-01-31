Hawaii’s first-ever ‘precovery-pod’ holds thousands of meals to feed vulnerable communities

Hawaii’s first-ever food pod of its kind will hold up to 135,000 healthy, shelf-stable meals that can be stored for 25 years. (Courtesy: Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, LLC)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii recently got its first-ever food pod to serve communities that are vulnerable to natural disasters and are one major event away from being blocked from emergency services.

The storage unit, located in Waianae, can hold up to 135,000 healthy, shelf-stable meals that be stored for 25 years. Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, LLC (HFA) hopes it will be one of many throughout the state.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Chad Buck, HFA CEO, said the inspiration for the “precovery-pod” came from Hurricane Iselle in 2014, the strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall on the Big Island. HFA dispatched food and people pre-hurricane because they knew it was coming. Days after the hurricane, while distributing food, they realized something.

“To our surprise, no other food coming from anywhere, and that’s when we discovered that the City & County, Civil Defense, Hawaii Emergency Management, FEMA have no food, no supplies, no water for any public after a natural disaster,” said Buck.

He said HFA was the only private industry giving away food only because they were able to.

“So if we ever are struck by a big storm again like we all saw in 2014 in Pahoa, we would be able to get food and water to people in a quick and efficient way, so this is good planning and hopefully for the long-term,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

What’s included in this kit?

48 pouches of Cheesy Lasagna (192 total servings)

72 pouches of Creamy Pasta (288 total servings)

48 pouches of Pasta Alfredo (192 total servings)

48 pouches of Chili Mac (192 total servings)

72 pouches of Chicken Noodle Soup (288 total servings)

72 pouches of Savory Stroganoff (288 total servings)

48 pouches of Hearty Tortilla Soup (192 total servings)

48 pouches of Potato Pot Pie (192 total servings)

24 pouch of Teriyaki and Rice (96 total servings)

48 pouches of Baked Potato Casserole (192 total servings)

72 pouches of Tomato Basil Soup (288 total servings)

72 pouches of Southwest Beans and Rice (288 total servings)

48 pouches of Cheesy Macaroni (192 total servings)

60 pouches of Strawberry Granola Crunch (240 Servings)

120 pouches of Brown Sugar and Maple Multi-Grain Cereal (480 Servings)

60 pouches of Crunchy Granola (240 Servings)

120 pouches of Apple Cinnamon Cereal (480 Servings)

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“There’s a sense of urgency for this now because what we’re seeing with climate change is we’re seeing more extreme temperatures, more extreme weather heading our way and across the planet,” said Buck, “and so it makes a ton of sense to actually be proactive in this stance, put pods in communities, so we can help them stay fed while supply chains are reestablished to their area.”