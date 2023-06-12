HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is having its first-ever 24-hour basketball hoopathon and it’s all for a good cause.

Hoops 4 Hawaii is partnering up with local charities to host the hoopathon over the Father’s Day weekend.

i9 Sports Honolulu will be joining in on the fun and participating on June 17 and June 18.

The event takes place at Palama Settlement.

H4H said that all funds raised will go directly to Ronald McDonald House of Hawaii and Palama Settlement.

i9 Sports is also sponsoring a free youth basketball clinic on June 17 at 1 p.m.

