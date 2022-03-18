HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the car rental shortage and increase in gas prices continue to get worse, electronic vehicles are becoming more of a viable alternative. One company is giving Kakaako residents the freedom to move without the expense of owning or renting a car.

According to Envoy Technologies, it’s the first electric car share in Hawaii.

Residents at Halekauwila Place Apartments can book a Nissan Leaf by the hour or the day.

“The Envoy EV is the most used amenity at Halekauwila Place. In just a few months since the deployment, we’ve seen over 75 bookings. On average, the vehicle is being used over an hour every day,” said Jason Burks, Director of Innovation at Envoy Technologies.

Burks added that they are seeing more residents sign up each month.

“Envoy lowers total vehicle miles traveled from the gig economy, so you’ll spend less and protect the environment by choosing sustainable transportation located onsite,” said Burks.

Here are some cost comparisons for Envoy vs. Uber:

In Hawaii, EV charging stations can be found at many shopping malls, grocery stores and parks, but the downfall to switching to an electronic car is not having space to add a charger to your home. At Halekauwila Place Apartments, residents, employees and guests can use this exclusive amenity. Envoy plans to expand their turnkey mobility services statewide.

Their EVs can be dedicated to apartment complexes, workplaces, hotels and timeshares. Email info@envoyhawaii.com to nominate a property.

“With gas prices at an all time high and geopolitical uncertainty rising, the future is clearly electric,” said Burks. “At Envoy Hawaii, we’re unlocking mobility for all, providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation, exclusively for you and your community. With sustainable EV car sharing located conveniently onsite, we’re changing the way you think about housing and your mobility options. Why own a car when you can Envoy?“

Envoy Technologies is a technology and mobility service company offering shared electric vehicles where people live, work and stay.