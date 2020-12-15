Hawaii’s first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to five frontline healthcare workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first COVID-19 vaccine received in the state of Hawaii was administered at Queen’s Medical Center.

The medical center received 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14. On Tuesday, five volunteers within the Queen’s Health Systems got the first doses of the vaccine.

Among the five was Dr. Lester Morehead, a hospitalist at Queen’s who works in the COVID-19 unit. He was the first person in the state to receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

Dr. Morehead sat down at a table, raised his sleeve and was given the first dose in his upper arm.

When asked how he feels about being the first in the state to receive the dose, the hospitalist responded “I’m honored, I want others to get it too.”

“I trust the science, I believe in the science. We need to end this (COVID-19) and this is the best way to do it,” Morehead said.

Following Dr. Morehead was Debra Lichota, a registered nurse (RN) from the hospital’s medical intensive care unit.

The other frontline healthcare workers to receive the vaccine included respiratory therapist, Micah Sakamoto, Marilyn Marcelino, and RN Charlene Pang.

“These (COVID-19) patients come in and they’re very, very sick, some of them can’t breathe and we’re on the frontline, on the bedside trying to help them get better,” Pang shared. “And some of them don’t (get better), some of them die. It’s exhausting. It’s tiring. There’s so many emotions. It’s overwhelming.”

“By taking this vaccine, I’m hoping we do see a light at the end of the tunnel and that we overcome this pandemic,” she added.

The state expects to receive 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.