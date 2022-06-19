HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Finest is bringing the heat with a list of events to expect in the upcoming summer days.

The local business announced that tickets to their HIFI Summer Bash 2022 on June 25 have all sold out but you still have the chance to listen to one of Hawaii’s finest artists during its second show added.

HIFI Summer Bash 2022 will feature Maoli, Fiji, Micah G and special guests during both of its shows at the Blaisdell Arena. The second show that was added is scheduled for Friday, June 24.

Rolling in after the summer bash will be the HIFI Truck Cruise on Sunday, June 26. The meet-up will be at 9 a.m. at the Campbell Industrial and will come to stop at Sandy Beach Park.

In the upcoming month, the public can watch the skies light up with a firework show during the Ohana Day event with Kimie, Paula Fuga and Eli-Mac.

The concert will go off at Turtle Bay Resort when it begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. You can expect food, merchandise, arts and crafts and a beer garden.

On Saturday, July 23, there will be the Ma’ohi Nui 20 Year Celebration Lu’au from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hawaiian Convention Center.

On that same Saturday, Hawaii’s Finest will be presenting its Poly Fest 2022 featuring Spawn Breezie, Wawa, Finn Gruva and Johnny Suite. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and will come to the end at 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii’s Finest will also be bringing local artists to Las Vegas during their HIFI Music Festival Las Vegas Edition. The event will be at the 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels on July 9.

To see additional information on the list of events and purchase tickets, click here.